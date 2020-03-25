Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race for the signature of Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish international has been a key player for Napoli since joining them from Real Betis, scoring ten goals and providing five assists in 72 appearances across all competitions so far.

Ruiz has been linked to a number of clubs that include Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Reports in Spain (as cited by the Daily Star) claimed that the Reds joined the La Liga giants in the race to sign the £74m-rated midfielder.

Now, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich are also keen on roping Ruiz in. The 23-year-old has been one of Serie A’s best midfielders this season. So far, he has featured in 32 matches across all competitions, netting three goals while providing two assists.

Napoli may not be too willing to let go of the Spaniard but at some point, it could become increasingly hard for them to keep him. Bayern have a number of midfield options at their disposal but lately, Corentin Tolisso was linked to exit by Le 10 Sport who also claimed that Gli Azzurri were among the teams interested in signing him.

Hence, the Bavarians could include the French international in a deal to sign Ruiz.

This could be a blow for Liverpool, however, who perhaps look in need of making some changes in midfield after the relative lack of impact made by the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while James Milner is not getting any younger.