Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs who could be set to battle it out for the transfer of impressive young Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye in La Liga this season, showing himself to be one of European football’s brightest prospects as a big move surely beckons in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona have asked Valencia about the possibility of signing Torres, though the report suggests they’ll face plenty of competition to snap him up.

Man Utd, Liverpool and European giants such as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as potential suitors, with Valencia seemingly prepared to let the Spain Under-21 international leave for around £50million.

That could be tempting for United and Liverpool, who will no doubt want to be competing for the best young talent on the market.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look in particular need of more quality in attack after a challenging season, with Torres likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Liverpool are in less desperate need of signings in that area of the pitch, but might benefit from more depth behind their first choice front three.