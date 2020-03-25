Former Arsenal man Emmanuel Petit is of the opinion that the current Liverpool side is better than the Gunners’ Invincibles team.

Arsene Wenger’s side made history in the 2003/04 season by going unbeaten during the entirety of the Premier League. Till now, that feat is yet to be emulated with Liverpool coming pretty close in 2019/20. The Reds went unbeaten for 27 matches before suffering their first loss in the league against Watford last month.

Despite being unable to match the exploits of that legendary Arsenal side, Petit feels that Jurgen Klopp’s side are better than them. As quoted by Sky Sports, the former Gunners player said: “I have huge respect for my old team-mates, but when I look at Liverpool, and what they have been doing for the past two years….

“People are looking at them now because last year they won a European trophy, but really they have been like this for the past two or three years. It’s amazing what they are doing – it is rare to see a team winning so many games and being so dominant against their opponents all the time. They were both great teams in history, but for me this Liverpool team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don’t remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the ‘Invincibles.'”

This Liverpool, side won’t be going this season unbeaten but they have a good chance of securing a lot more points than Arsenal’s Invincibles did back in 2003/04 if the matches resume. Whether they were better or not may not be easy to tell but both sides will go down as among the greatest in Premier League history.