Chelsea are reportedly working hard to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in a potential £118million deal.

According to Sport Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, Chelsea have been working ‘intensively’ to try to get a deal done for Sancho, though the translated report suggests there’s a lack of much detail about what that has entailed.

They do state that the England international’s asking price would likely be around £118million, and it would certainly be interesting to see where he ends up next.

Sancho could be an ideal fit at Chelsea due to their need for a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, though the Blues have already agreed a deal for Hakim Ziyech to join the club next season, whenever that ends up being.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard have suggested United remain the favourites to sign Sancho, and there’s no doubt he’d be an important addition at Old Trafford as well.

Sancho would be a much-needed upgrade on attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James, and could be just what MUFC need to get back to the top after a difficult few years.