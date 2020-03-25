According to Fabrizio Romano in the video below, Manchester United have been working on a contract with Jadon Sancho for the past two months, and the club are confident in getting the deal done.

The Bundesliga ace is no doubt a talent that is hot in demand, with such news being welcomed with open arms by the Old Trafford faithful. Whilst a transfer is not finalised, the potential move does look to make complete sense on paper.

Having made the courageous move to Germany in the hunt for first-team football as a fearless 17-year-old back in 2017, it’s clear that Sancho will again prioritise playing time when it comes to choosing his next club. United will undoubtedly be top of the pile with this regard, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are crying out for a dynamic right-winger.

Fabrizio Romano just said on a livestream that Man United are working out a contract with Sancho's agent ?

pic.twitter.com/EqBHGhy0EH — RiZzy? (@RiZzyUTD) March 24, 2020

Daniel James was brought in last summer, but the Welshman still needs more time to develop, after such a quick turnaround from life in the Championship. Aside from the former Swansea man, the Red Devils only have the makeshift option of Juan Mata to deploy down the right. Given the Spaniard’s tendency to cut inside though, United’s play often comes unbalanced, forcing their attacks down the left channel.

Sancho would no doubt be a solution to such a problem, as he has flourished out on the right with Dortmund. Despite being a right-footer, the Englishman has mastered the art of making narrow runs into the box, getting into goal-scoring positions. With 17 goals to his name this season, there aren’t many wide-men that do this better than the 20-year-old.

Solskjaer is a manager that likes to setup with quick, fluid attackers in his front-line, with Sancho also being experienced in playing on the break. Dortmund tend to operate with a lone striker and two inside forwards, with the Englishman playing a key role in bringing the ball into the final third and creating chances for his fellow front-runners.

There is clearly very little doubt over Sancho’s ability to adapt to life at Old Trafford, meaning the only other stumbling block lies with the deal itself. The highly reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that United have been working on the teenager’s contract, and it’s fair to say that wages have never seemed to be a big issue for the club in the past.

Agreeing upon a transfer fee may not be entirely straightforward though, as Dortmund will no doubt demand a lucrative price for their star player. According to the Express, the German club are likely to ask for £100m, an amount that is clearly justified in the inflated transfer market.

It’s a story that will continue to develop over summer, but should Sancho arrive in the red side of Manchester, he has all the right tools to be a big hit for the club.