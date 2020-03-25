Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfers of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and defender Eder Militao.

According to Don Balon, this could also see Davinson Sanchez join the Spanish giants as part of an exchange deal, as the Colombian has admirers at the Bernabeu.

Tottenham fans will no doubt be excited at the prospect of moves for Jovic and Militao, both of whom look like underrated players who could strengthen Mourinho’s squad.

Spurs look in need of something of a revamp following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino earlier in the season, with Mourinho also struggling to get the best out of a squad that largely looks to have passed its peak.

And while Jovic and Militao have both struggled at Madrid this season, they arrived as hugely promising talents who could thrive under better circumstances.

Jovic in particular looks like he needs more playing time and a fresh start to perhaps give his confidence a boost, and he could provide Mourinho with more options up front as the Portuguese tactician has unsurprisingly struggled without the injured Harry Kane.