Leeds failed with audacious January approach for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It looked like the return to AC Milan for Zlatan Ibrahimovic could’ve given him a fairytale ending to his career, but things started to go wrong.

He’s actually been effective on the pitch, but things behind the scenes are in chaos and it means he could be available again this Summer.

A report from The Daily Mail suggests he had a big offer to join Leeds United, but unfortunately that didn’t go through.

It could be one of these stories without much substance as there’s no suggestions that negotiations went that far, but it’s fascinating to think about.

Marcelo Bielsa is well known as a fiery character who demands total commitment, pressing and energy from his team, so a 38 year old Zlatan may not have been ideal.

Of course his class and experience would shine in The Championship, but he doesn’t exactly defend from the front so it seems inevitable that a huge bust up would’ve happened.

Incredibly they also say that Leeds made an approach for Edinson Cavani which didn’t go anywhere either, but the thought of Zlatan at Elland Road is an incredible one.