Liverpool are reportedly among the Premier League clubs to launch bids to further dent Manchester City’s hopes of escaping a ban from European football.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have been joined by the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in writing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) while the reigning Premier League champions await the outcome of their appeal of the potential two-year ban.

The report sheds light on how City’s rivals view their behaviour, and it must come as a real blow to Pep Guardiola and co. as they hope to remain at the top level of European football.

Guardiola has done fine work in his time at the Etihad Stadium, but missing out on playing in the Champions League and even the Europa League could have a huge effect on the club’s future.

It would surely dent their finances and make it harder to a) keep the players they have, and b) attract big-name signings in a bid to continue strengthening.

It’s intriguing to see their rivals Liverpool involved in this joint-bid from a large number of Premier League clubs, with the two teams proving fierce rivals on the pitch in recent times.