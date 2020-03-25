Video: Liverpool star James Milner posts hilarious Isolation XI made up of household items

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has posted a hilarious video, in which he presents us with his Isolation XI.

The Reds ace, like the rest of us, is probably pretty bored at home at the moment as the UK largely goes into lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Had plenty of time to think about this… here’s my #isolationXI – let me know who would make your squad… #dadjokeseverywhere pic.twitter.com/zIQ3TedkrH — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 24, 2020

Milner, however, seems determined to make the most of it and keep us entertained in the process as he shares a line up made up of household items.

The team includes a John Terry’s Chocolate Orange, and a Thierry Henry hoover, plus the use of a lamp as a pun on both Frank Lampard and Gini (genie) Wijnaldum.

Quality stuff as ever from Milner!