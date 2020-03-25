Manchester United are reportedly confident they can keep hold of Paul Pogba as they doubt Real Madrid, Juventus and other top clubs can afford the transfer.

The France international’s Old Trafford future has been in doubt for some time, with ESPN noting how his agent Mino Raiola has perhaps hinted at trying to take his client to Real Madrid.

ESPN’s report also states, however, that Man Utd are optimistic about keeping hold of Pogba, with clubs already having struggled to meet his £180million asking price last summer.

Pogba’s valuation remains over £100m, say ESPN, and it’s suggested the current coronavirus crisis could also make it harder for clubs to splash out on big signings like this.

It remains to be seen if Red Devils fans will really be that pleased about potentially keeping Pogba, who has not been the most reliable performer during his time in Manchester.

Still, on his day the 27-year-old is a world class player and could still be capable of finding his feet at MUFC if they can continue to improve as they have done under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent months.