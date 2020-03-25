Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has got a lot of fans excited with a tweet wishing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho a happy birthday.

The England international turns 20 today, and is one of the most exciting young talents in world football after a superb start to his career with Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has long been strongly linked with United, and the latest from trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano is that contract talks between the club and player have been held.

See below for Romano’s update on the Sancho transfer situation…

Fabrizio Romano just said on a livestream that Man United are working out a contract with Sancho's agent ?

So it is perhaps unsurprising that this tweet below from Rashford has got many MUFC supporters making the same inevitable conclusion…

See below for some reaction as loads of United fans praise ‘Agent Rashy’ for his work – even though this is probably just an innocent message to an England team-mate.

Still, in this day and age of social media, the Red Devils star will no doubt have expected this kind of response, so it’s interesting in itself that he went for it anyway…

