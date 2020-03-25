Manchester United have reportedly been given fresh hope of clinching the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland after a major development.

The Red Devils were interested in Haaland before his move from Red Bull Salzburg to Dortmund in January, but could not strike a deal at the time due to the club’s poor relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, they also cite a report from the Daily Mirror that claims United chief Ed Woodward and Raiola have held talks to repair their relationship, primarily to deal with the situation of another of the super-agent’s clients, Paul Pogba.

Still, this must also give Man Utd renewed hope of signing Haaland in the future, with Mundo Deportivo noting that he has a pretty affordable £68million release clause, though the report also links Real Madrid and Tottenham as potential suitors.

It’s easy to see why United might still be keen on the Norway international, who looks a generational talent in the making after a superb season.

A remarkable breakthrough campaign has seen Haaland, still only 19 years of age, score an incredible 41 goals in just 33 games in all competitions for Salzburg and Dortmund.

MUFC would surely love to have that kind of firepower in their squad after becoming a little too reliant on Marcus Rashford in that department, while loan signing Odion Ighalo may not be the most reliable long-term option despite a promising start at Old Trafford.