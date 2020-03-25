Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann following his difficult season at the Nou Camp.

The France international has established himself as one of the biggest names and top attacking players on the planet in recent times, having been a world class performer at previous club Atletico Madrid.

However, Griezmann has struggled to settle at Barcelona and Mundo Deportivo suggest Man Utd are interested in snapping him up and offering him their iconic number 7 shirt.

The Red Devils have had greats like George Best, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo wearing that number on their backs, though it’s currently occupied by flop signing Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean is out on loan at Inter Milan and one imagines he has no future at Old Trafford, with Griezmann an ideal like-for-like replacement.

That should allow the 29-year-old to take the 7 jersey if he does make the move to Manchester, with Sport also recently suggesting MUFC were long-time admirers of his.

It would be interesting to see if Griezmann could get back to his best at United, but he’d likely have a more key role at the club than he has with Barca, which has seemed to be part of the reason he’s found it difficult to transition from being the focal point of his team at Atletico.