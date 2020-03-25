Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs who could pounce for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is yet to green light his transfer to the Bernabeu.

The Netherlands international has shone at Ajax, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in the world in his position, and it seems likely he’ll be playing in a more competitive league before too long.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has claimed an agreement is more or less in place for Van de Beek to join Real, but that Zidane himself seems to be behind the deal being held up.

Don Balon add that this could present an opportunity to other big names, with Man Utd mentioned as being among them, alongside Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The Red Devils could do with that kind of quality in their midfield, even if they only recently signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Paul Pogba’s future remains in doubt as Calciomercato link him as a target for Juventus, and Van de Beek could undoubtedly make an ideal replacement in that area of the pitch.

Van de Beek has also recently been linked as a target for United by Marca, and it seems the prospect of a hijack may be growing all the time.