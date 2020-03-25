Former Manchester United star Luis Nani has recently stated that he is the man who taught Cristiano Ronaldo all of his football skills.

As quoted by Sky Sports News, the Portuguese international has recently revealed his dream five a side team, naming Ronaldo in his selection.

Speaking about the five time Ballon d’Or winner, Nani comically stated that he is a big reason for the 35-year-old’s success. He said: “Cristiano Ronaldo with all these skills, the fast feet, he learned a lot from me in the youth. He knows, he knows.”

The two had a small crossover during their time together at Sporting Lisbon, a Portuguese club that has produced so many exciting talents down the years. Both wingers are products of the Lisbon youth academy, with both players experiencing large amounts of success throughout their careers.

Ronaldo has no doubt hit heights that many would have thought not possible, with Nani holding some responsibility for such fortune. His claim, of course, was said as a tongue in cheek comment, given the two players’ strong friendship.

Nani actually arrived at Manchester United back in 2007 with the reputation of being the ‘next Ronaldo’, something that turned into quite the impossible task, given CR7’s unprecedented success.

Still, Nani remains something of a cult hero among the fans at Old Trafford, and they’ll enjoy his cheeky comments about Ronaldo here.