Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the signature of Jadon Sancho.

The England international who turns 20 today is among the finest players in the Bundesliga and has done very well for Borussia Dortmund this season so far, netting 17 goals and providing 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Arsenal & Man United transfer targets among those who could leave in potential eight-man Barcelona clear-out

Sancho has long been linked to a move away from Signal Iduna Park and a recent report from Evening Standard claims that Manchester United are currently leading the race for his signature ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Currently valued at €130 million according to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old has been an integral player for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in 90 appearances across all competitions so far.

The winger is among the finest young talents in world football at present and it will be very hard for the BVB to keep him. Man United may not be the formidable force they once were but the addition of someone like Sancho would take them closer to reaching that level.

Besides, the Red Devils are one of the few teams who have the financial muscle to sign him.