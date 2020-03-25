Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Barcelona star Lionel Messi make donations to fight coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi have joined the list of big names to make big donations towards fighting coronavirus as it continues to spread around the world.

The duo are among the biggest names in world sport, and it’s good to see them use their platform to help others, with BBC Sport reporting on Guardiola donating €1million to help hospitals in Spain.

The report explains that his donation will help fund important medical equipment and protective material for staff in hospitals – something hugely important as these institutions will no doubt be feeling the strain at the moment.

City fans can be proud of their manager for doing his bit to help his home country, which has been one of the worst affected in Europe along with Italy.

Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo report on Barca forward Messi making donations to hospitals in both Spain and his home country Argentina.

Guardiola and Messi join Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – as reported yesterday by ESPN – in doing their bit to help fight coronavirus.