MLS star reveals how Frank Lampard led him on a wild night out in Manchester

It seems fair to say that Frank Lampard never had the reputation as someone who enjoyed a heavy night out, but it certainly sounds like he knew how to throw a good one.

With football being shut down there’s not a great deal of fresh stories going around, so we’re starting to hear some interesting tales from the past.

The Daily Star has reported on some comments from Josh Williams, who was a teammate of Lampard’s when he signed for MLS side NYCFC.

Lampard was then loaned back to Man City for a season, and it sounds like some of his teammates joined him in Manchester for a huge night out.

Williams described the night out and it certainly sounds like an interesting one.

He said they started in a restaurant owned by Rio Ferdinand, where they were met with a load of beer before being whisked past some paparazzi into a private car that took them to a club.

They were then told to pick some girls from the queue outside to join them, while inside the club Lampard was immediately recognised by everyone and all the attention was on him.

Lampard then passed around a massive bottle vodka and insisted they kept drinking it until it was finished, before they finished with a game of beer pong against David Villa and David Silva.

Thankfully there’s no talk of anything going wrong or married players getting involved in anything they shouldn’t, but it certainly sounds like Frank Lampard is your guy if you want a great night out in Manchester.