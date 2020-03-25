More bad press for Mike Ashley as Newcastle refuse to help fans with season ticket payments

It’s clear that some individuals see the current crisis as some kind of mass money making exercise, so it will be interesting to see how these actions are remembered by the general public when things return to normal.

Mike Ashley has been despised by many for a while, and his attempts to try and force his Sports Direct stores to remain open despite the government shut down was despicable at best.

Perhaps the nation really can’t go without a hideously laid out store with cheap sports equipment in a crisis, but I’m willing to bet that most will manage.

In a way it’s almost refreshing to see him back in the news for what football fans really know him for – the uncaring boss at Newcastle United.

The Daily Mail has reported that Newcastle fan groups were pleading with the club to suspend payments for their season tickets as football remains suspended, but the club has taken full payments as normal.

The Newcastle fans have been treated with contempt for a while now so it’s not a massive surprise, but it’s not like Newcastle is known for everyone being super rich, it’s likely many fans are struggling just to make ends meet and the football club should’ve helped with that.

It’s a shame that their blind loyalty continues to get taken for granted, but you do wonder if Ashley might be hit in the pocket as the general public sees his greed in a time of national crisis.