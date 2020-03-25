Manchester United are reportedly willing to seal the loan transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona amid doubts over his future.

An intriguing report from Don Balon claims, however, that Coutinho could yet have a chance to revive his Barca career under new manager Quique Setien.

The former Real Betis boss replaced Ernesto Valverde this season, so is yet to get the opportunity to work with Coutinho, who joined Bayern Munich on loan last summer.

The same Don Balon report claims, however, that Man Utd and Chelsea are interested in Coutinho, but only on a loan deal.

It makes sense that the Red Devils and others might not be too keen to risk signing the Brazil international permanently at the moment, with his form taking a real dip since leaving Liverpool in January 2018.

It remains to be seen where Coutinho will end up next season, but if Barcelona cannot sell the player, this Don Balon report suggests it could mean he’s given a fresh chance at the Nou Camp thanks to Setien.