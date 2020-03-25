Photo: Juventus star Paulo Dybala issues positive update as he recovers from the Coronavirus

Although we’ve seen plenty of reports of footballers testing positive for the Coronavirus in recent weeks, thankfully they all appear to be okay and recovering well.

With the amount of money in football you have to imagine they will get the best medical care from their clubs, so hopefully they all go on to make a full recovery.

Paulo Dybala may be the highest profile player to test positive, and all fans should be relieved to see he appears to be on the mend after posting this update on his social media:

Dybala has since posted this on Instagram, telling his followers: “We’re fine.” pic.twitter.com/iBOyB0pGsU — footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 25, 2020

We’ve seen that Italy has been affected more than most countries, and the crisis still appears to be getting worse.

Thankfully the Juve star should be okay at least.