Former Liverpool man Jose Enrique posted a picture on Instagram which would certainly please the club’s fans.

The coronavirus pandemic has been hogging the headlines in the past few months, infecting over 300000 people while claiming several lives.

This outbreak has affected several European nations and it seems relatively safer for people to stay indoors and practice “social distancing”.

Enrique posted a picture regarding social distancing, referring to this season’s Premier League table where Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top.

Enrique’s post will undoubtedly please the club’s fans and it shows how much admiration he still has for them. Liverpool are currently just two wins away from being crowned Premier League champions and they will be hoping that football in England resumes as soon as possible.