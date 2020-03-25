Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has spoken out about life in self-isolation, after suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus.

Speaking to Spanish radio channel Cope (via Herald), the Spaniard revealed his situation about staying in England: “Here, tests are not conducted unless you are in a very bad (state). Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I had were of it, without official confirmation of it but everything pointed to it.”

England finds itself on lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus, with members of society not being allowed outside, unless it is completely necessary.

Reina is abiding by the rules and staying inside, after falling ill. He said: “Last week it was my turn to go through the bug. It has been a different week, of taking precautions not to infect the people who live with me.” The goalkeeper is one of hundreds of thousands who are having to self-isolate, with this being an incredibly tough time for everybody across the world.

Speaking about the strength of society though, the Spaniard acknowledges that there are others that find themselves in a worse scenario than himself: “We are very privileged people. We have a big house, with a garden. I think of the people who live in a 70-metres-squared apartment with two children and for me they are people who are showing a lot of strength.”

Such a situation has, of course, seen sport be put on hold for the foreseeable future, with the Premier League being suspended until at least the end of April. Reina has little care for football at the moment though, stating: “Football takes a back seat. I don’t care much, really. Everyone’s wellbeing goes above anything else.”

Authorities are continuing to put in health restrictions to try and reduce the risk of the virus spreading even further, with this rightly so being the number one priority. Reina isn’t the only footballer to have suffered with symptoms, with Paulo Dybala, Callum Hudson-Odoi and many others actually testing positive for the virus.