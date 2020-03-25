Real Madrid eye big money triple raid on Benfica

Just because football has been suspended for now, that doesn’t mean the Real Madrid transfer rumour machine has come to a halt.

This Real team does need some kind of overhaul, with several important players getting older. Guys like Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Karim Benzema will need to be replaced soon, so it makes sense to get some younger players in now to let them settle.

We’ve already seen signings like Martin Odegaard, Reinier Jesus, Jesus Vallejo and Luka Jovic come in, but it’s still not clear if they are close to the first team yet.

A report from Defensacentral has indicated that a trio of Benfica players are now being eyed by the Spanish giants.

Centre-back Ruben Dias is probably the highest profile, while fellow centre back Ferro and sitting midfielder Florentino Luis complete the trio.

We’ve seen in the past that Benfica are a selling club but they also demand big money for players – Joao Felix went to Atletico Madrid for €126m last Summer, so it’s easy to see this costing upwards of €300m if the Portuguese side really dig their heels in.

Realistically it’s hard to see Real spending so much money on a trio who are unproven in a top league, but it certainly sounds like they would be interested if they became available.