Real Madrid are still well placed to win La Liga if play starts up again, but they’ve yet to find anyone to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the player to drag them to victory when the going gets tough.

Karim Benzema’s form has dramatically tailed off, Gareth Bale doesn’t get a reasonable chance to show what he can do, Luka Jovic hasn’t impressed and youngsters like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have shown flashes but can’t be relied upon yet.

As a result it’s inevitable that Real will be linked with plenty of forwards this Summer, and a report from Football-Espana has given the latest.

They suggest that Zinedine Zidane has doubts over Bale and Jovic, so Lille striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a serious target.

They deal may not be straight forward, as Man United are also mentioned as being interested and the finances could be tricky.

They suggest Lille want €80M to let him go, but Real would only be willing to pay half of that at this point. It’s not clear if United would be willing to pay the full €80M, but it sounds like they would be willing to pay more than Madrid.

The 23 year old Nigerian striker has managed 13 goals this season and looks like an interesting prospect, but he might not be at the level needed to lead Madrid just now.