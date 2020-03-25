Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian international has featured in 18 matches under Frank Lampard this season so far, providing an assist in a Champions League match against Lille.

SEE MORE: Chelsea to join Euro giants in transfer battle for €40m-rated full-back

According to newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus and Inter Milan are both interested in signing Emerson and are preparing bids of €30 million for him. This report also states that the 25-year-old is not happy with Lampard’s management style.

The Italian international has made 52 appearances for Chelsea since joining them from Roma, scoring a goal against Liverpool last season while providing five assists.

Provided Lampard keeps giving more first-team opportunities to Reece James at right-back, there’s a good chance Cesar Azpilicueta would be used at left-back. Hence, it might be good for Emerson to get a move away from Chelsea.

A transfer to Inter Milan seems a relatively better option for the Italian international than to Juventus as he would get more game time with the Nerazzurri.