Split in the Barcelona changing room as some players fume with the board over proposed pay cuts

We’ve seen plenty of evidence that some employers will do all they can to avoid paying their staff during this current crisis, and football clubs are no different.

While it may be hard to have sympathy that multi millionaires aren’t going to add to their wealth for a few months, there will be plenty of players who can’t afford to take a pay cut.

Sport have reported that Barcelona are hoping their players will take a 70% pay cut while football remains suspended, but it seems this has caused one almighty split in the changing room.

It’s important to remember this is purely to help the club financially, it has nothing to do with helping out the general fight against the Coronavirus around the world.

The report suggests there is a lot of anger from some players directed against the board, as they feel they are being punished for the club making some poor economic decisions, particularly when it comes to their transfer dealings.

That could be a thinly veiled dig at the decision to sign Martin Braithwaite, but it could also be aimed at the millions spent on players like Antoine Griezmann, Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

It’s suggested that the club still hope to come to some sort of agreement, but this could affect things in a negative way going forward if the dressing room remains split.