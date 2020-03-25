Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have to pay a €50million transfer fee if they are to sign Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian international has been one of RB Leipzig’s best players this season so far, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far.

Sabitzer was linked to Tottenham with Calciomercato, as translated by the Mirror, claiming that the North London team were interested in signing him.

A recent report from German magazine Bild states that €50m would be needed for the signature of the 26-year-old forward whose current contract runs out in 2022.

Sabitzer has been one of the Bundesliga’s best players this season and it won’t be a surprise if other European clubs are interested in signing him. Tottenham got to see the Austrian winger perform during their Champions League tie against Leipzig where he netted twice during the second leg.

Someone like Sabitzer would be a fine addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad and could bolster the team’s attack. However, Leipzig may not be willing to let go of the 26-year-old as he is someone they very much would need if they’re to win the Bundesliga next season.