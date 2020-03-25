Video: Manchester City star shows his creative workout whilst in lockdown

Premier League footballers continue to find ways to entertain themselves during lockdown.

Kevin De Bruyne has been the latest to share how he his spending his downtime on Twitter.

The Manchester City playmaker is keeping active, but not in the way you would typically expect. Sitting on the couch, he is still getting his leg exercises in with both of his children comically clinging on.

Creative legday with the kids pic.twitter.com/GkrzNYz4Mw — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 25, 2020

With English football being suspended until at least April 30th, players are having to follow fitness programmes and regimes at home. However, we aren’t sure this was on Pep Guardiola’s list of things to do!

De Bruyne has enjoyed one his best ever seasons from an individual perspective, scoring eight and assisting sixteen in the league so far. Although it is Liverpool that look destined to get their hands on the title, many fans have been calling for the Belgian to win the PFA Player of the Year Award.

Perhaps this workout is actually his secret weapon behind his performances?