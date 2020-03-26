Arsenal are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, as per Sky Sports News.

The report states that Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in Spanish players when the transfer window opens, with the club being keen on the talented 23-year-old.

Soler has been a key member of Valencia’s squad since coming through the youth academy in 2016, racking up over 100 La Liga caps. The midfielder is considered to be quite a flair player, having sound technical ability whilst in possession of the ball – a trait Arteta likes to see from his players.

He recently committed his future to the Spanish side though, signing a new deal with the club until 2023, just last December.

However, Sky Sports cite Marca in reporting that Valencia need to raise more than £30m in player sales before June 30th, in order to ‘balance their books’.

If this is true, Arsenal could be able to sign Soler for a cut price. Their midfield is in need of some added depth, particularly if loanee Dani Ceballos does not sign a permanent deal.