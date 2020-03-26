You don’t have to look that far in the past to see a time where Man United and Arsenal were bitter rivals, but now they appear to be open to doing business with each other.

Robin van Persie, Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have all gone between the sides recently, and now it sounds like Chris Smalling may have the chance to make a similar switch.

He was forgotten about at Old Trafford and sent out on loan to Roma where he’s done well, but there’s no real suggestion that he’s done enough to force his way back into the United set up.

The Metro have indicated that Roma want to sign him on a permanent deal, but Arsenal have since made an offer for the defender that United value at £25m.

He’s 30 years old so this can’t be seen as a long term solution for The Gunners, but he’s got Premier League experience and they’re poor at the back so perhaps they feel he could bring some solidity to the side.

It seems that Arsenal are desperate to add a centre back and they do have other options in the market, but Smalling seems like the only one who they’ve made an approach for at this point.