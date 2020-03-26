According to the Metro, former Premier League star Emile Heskey claimed that Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang probably wouldn’t be an ‘ideal fit’ for champions elect Liverpool.

Heskey gave his thoughts on Aubameyang whilst speaking to GentingBet, the retired England international praised the Arsenal striker for being a ‘wonderful goal-getter’.

Heskey, a member of the Premier League’s 100-goal club, also hailed the Gabonese superstar as ‘Mr. Consistent’.

Here’s what Heskey had to say on Aubameyang:

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a wonderful goal-getter. His stats are amazing.”

“He is showing time and time again that he is a goal scorer. He’s playing in an Arsenal side that isn’t really fancied in and around the league but he’s going out and scoring week in and week out.”

“He’s challenging for the Golden Boot. He’s Mr Consistent.”

“But, will he fit in the Liverpool system? Probably not. I don’t think that he would be an ideal fit for Liverpool.”

Aubameyang’s 17 top-flight goals this term put the Gunners talisman in prime position to challenge the likes of Leicester’s Jamie Vardy and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero for the Golden Boot award.

Aubameyang shared the honour with Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season. The Arsenal captain has been around the top of the league’s scoring charts ever since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

Mikel Arteta’s side are sitting ninth in the league table and have a solid chance of contesting rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham for a Champions League spot once and if the season returns.

The top-flight, as well as most other major sports leagues across the world, are currently suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.