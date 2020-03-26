Barcelona could be set to force 70% pay cut onto players amid coronavirus crisis

Barcelona could reportedly be set to force their players into taking a pay cut of as much as 70% amid the coronavirus crisis sweeping across the world.

The pandemic is causing huge strain on health services everywhere, but is also looking set to do huge amounts of economic damage along the way as well.

Football has undoubtedly suffered as games have had to be postponed, in some cases indefinitely, and it’s little surprise that even a big club like Barcelona are feeling the pinch.

According to the tweet below from El Larguero, as translated and expanded on by Football Espana, Barca look set to trigger an ERTE, which would see players at all levels at the club lose 70% of their income.

??? Informa @SiqueRodriguez El Barça hará un ERTE a sus trabajadores La idea es llegar a un acuerdo para hacerlo de manera consensuada, El club quiere que los jugadores se bajen un 70% el sueldo. No lo han aceptado. Si no lo aceptan lo harán igualmente pic.twitter.com/onoCHXSaxf — El Larguero (@ellarguero) March 26, 2020

This follows a lack of an agreement between the Catalan giants and the players, with a previous report from ESPN noting that the players were unhappy with these proposals.

It is certainly surreal to see a huge club like this having to resort to such drastic measures, but, like everyone else, Barcelona will depend a huge amount on things like ticket sales and money from people visiting their club museums.

ESPN also note how Barcelona’s wage will is a whopping €500m, so it’s little surprise the club are keen to get that down by some way.