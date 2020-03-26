Barcelona could make €24m profit as loanee linked with permanent exit

Barcelona are reportedly set to see Schalke exercise their option to buy on loanee Jean-Clair Todibo which could see him seal a €25m permanent exit.

As noted by Marca in January, the 20-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit on an initial loan deal for the rest of the season, while they had a €25m purchase option included in the agreement.

SEE MORE: Barcelona are willing to offer five players in exchange for Lautaro Martinez this Summer

After struggling to make a breakthrough at the Nou Camp following his move from Toulouse, the Frenchman has made eight appearances so far this season for Schalke, while it remains to be seen if he can add to that tally if the season resumes amid the coronavirus crisis.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, via Bild, it’s suggested that Todibo has perhaps done enough already to convince the club to sign him outright, with the €25m fee being specifically noted again.

It’s added in that report that it would represent a significant profit for Barcelona given that they signed him from Toulouse for just €1m, and so they could see it as smart business and cash in to bolster their own transfer kitty ahead of the summer.

However, it’s also noted that the coronavirus situation may still impact the decision from Schalke to sign Todibo, and so it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.

While Barcelona do still have Gerard Pique available along with Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti to offer them options in the central defensive positions, the Spanish stalwart will turn 34 next year.

Further, Umtiti has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, and so with the lack of quality depth behind that trio in that particular department, it could be argued that Todibo should be seen as a long-term solution.

In the report from Marca above, it’s suggested that the reigning La Liga champions could have an option to re-sign him for €50m+ should Schalke decide to sign him outright, and so it remains to be seen if that is an option further down the line if the German outfit do indeed make his move permanent this year.