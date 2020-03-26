The coronavirus situation is showing no signs of slowing down, and now Barcelona have reported the first two positive cases of COVID-19 to affect their staff.

According to a report in Catalan daily, Sport, citing La Vanguardia, the club’s head of medical services, Ramon Canal, as well as handball team medic, Josep Antoni Gutierrez, are now in hospital as they battle the effects of the virus.

Fortunately for the club at this stage, all of their players, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, are working to individualised training plans at home, and are not thought to be affected.

They will continue in quarantine for another four weeks along with the rest of Spain, per Sport.

With the health and well-being of everyone clearly a priority for all football clubs, it’s unlikely that there’ll be a rush to get fixtures from the 2019/20 season concluded.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea eye swoop for 21-year-old star as possible key replacement ‘Finally some real news’ – Chelsea star slams contract demand rumours that would make him highest earner Five Premier League clubs interested in £30m Ligue 1 midfielder

Clearly, time is of the essence of course, however, only once stadiums have been declared totally safe, should governing bodies and their member clubs consider going back to work.

As we’ve already seen, the spread of the virus is so virulent that no chances can afford to be taken.