Once the transfer window reopens, Chelsea need to be at the front of the queue in order to bring in one or two high-quality additions, and a former Blues legend believes that Frank Lampard has his eyes firmly fixed on one particular player.

Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, valued at £50m and apparently a top summer transfer target, according to the Sun, is highly rated by the manager, according to Alan Hudson.

“I know Frank likes Chilwell,” the former Chelsea midfielder told CaughtOffside in an exclusive interview.

“He’s a very good player and will be a great addition, a player who loves playing and getting forward, which is what Frank loves.”

At 23 years of age, Chilwell has established himself as one of the brightest left-backs in the Premier League, and would offer Lampard different options to that which current incumbent, Marcos Alonso, does.

Back in January, The Telegraph reported that the Blues would listen to offers for the 29-year-old Spaniard, who has fallen out of favour with the manager as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for silverware.

Chilwell is as comfortable in a back four as he is in a three, or a five-man back line which gives him the option to get forward as a wing back and supplement the attack.

It remains to be seen if Lampard gets his wish, but CFC fans can certainly be glad to hear their manager is clearly such a big admirer.