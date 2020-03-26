Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers spoke about Raheem Sterling’s departure to Manchester City.

The England international established himself as one of the finest young prospects in world football thanks to his performances for the Reds. After spending two years with the club’s youth team, Sterling went on to make 129 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 23 goals and providing 25 assists.

However, the winger eventually left the Merseyside outfit to join Manchester City in 2015, a move which has seen many of the club’s fans hold animosity towards him even now with many accusing him of leaving because of financial reasons.

However, Rodgers said that Sterling left Liverpool not because of money but to become a winner. As quoted by Goal.com, the Leicester City boss said: “For Raheem, it was never about money. If it was about money, he could have stayed at Liverpool. It was about being the best he can be.

“In that moment in time, there was an opportunity to go to where they had top-class players. He’s gone in there and developed and become a winner, which is clear to see now in his game. I look at Pep’s team and it’s not the same if he’s not in it. What a testament that is to a young English player.”

Sterling has become one of the best players in the world and has been an integral player for Man City, netting 89 goals and providing 72 assists in 230 appearances across all competitions so far. He played a significant role in the team’s success over the past couple of seasons.

In 2019/20, the 25-year-old has amassed 20 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions so far but is yet to find a goal in 2020.

Rodgers’ comments might be sufficient to prove Sterling’s motive behind leaving Liverpool but whether it’ll reduce the amount of hatred the club’s fans have towards him is another matter.