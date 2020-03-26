Chelsea could reportedly look to offload both Emerson Palmieri and Victor Moses this summer to give them a £30m transfer kitty boost.

While their transfer ban prevented them from making signings last summer, the Blues were relatively quiet in January and opted against strengthening the squad with major additions.

In turn, this summer could be the first big chance that Frank Lampard has to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in quality to complement what he already has at his disposal, and perhaps to add more experience to get the right balance in the group given the number of young players involved.

According to The Sun, Chelsea could be looking for a financial boost to up their transfer funds as both Palmieri and Moses are being tipped to be sold this summer. The former is said to have a £20m price-tag, while the latter has a £9.25m option in his current loan deal with Inter to make the move permanent, as per the report above.

Given that decision to send Moses out on loan and coupled with Palmieri’s struggles to cement himself in the starting XI this season, it seems like a sensible double exit from Lampard and Chelsea.

The report goes on to add that he has specific targets in mind to strengthen his options at left-back too following any possible sales, with Ben Chilwell, Alex Telles and Nicolas Tagliafico on Chelsea’s transfer radar.

However, Chilwell is said to have a whopping £85m valuation from Leicester City, and so that could prove to be a difficult deal to make.

Nevertheless, while Chelsea have already confirmed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer, as per the club’s official site, further reinforcements could also be added but there will seemingly be exits too in order to raise funds and make space in the squad for any new faces.

Time will tell if the season is completed first or not, with the Blues currently still in place to qualify for the Champions League next season which could boost their hopes of attracting their top targets.