Chelsea are also reportedly interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, joining Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in a possible transfer scrap.

Despite still only being just 21 years of age, Donnarumma has already made 190 appearances for the Italian giants having made his breakthrough very early on in his career.

While he has made the odd glaring mistake along the way, he has firmly established himself as a key figure for Milan, and is also expected to be the long-term first choice between the posts for Italy moving forward.

As noted by the Express, Chelsea ace Kepa Arrizabalaga lost his starting place this season, with doubts emerging over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard has since brought him back into the side and the Spaniard has responded with a string of impressive displays, but speculation remains rife over the future plans at Chelsea with regards to their goalkeeper situation.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Chelsea are said to be ready to make an offer for Donnarumma, although they’ll face competition from Real Madrid and PSG for his signature if they are to step up their pursuit.

The Italian international is perhaps even more appealing this summer given that his current contract expires in 2021, and so unless Milan can convince him to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, they run the risk of losing him much less than his true value next year and perhaps even for free next summer.

That is a situation that they will surely want to avoid at all costs, and while ideally they’d want such an important figure to remain with them, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG might be able to convince them to sell now if a contract renewal seems unlikely.