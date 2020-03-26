Chelsea star Pedro clarifies claims that he will be ‘terminating’ his contract

According to an interview with Chelsea’s website, Pedro has shut down rumours that he’s ‘terminating’ his contract with Chelsea after an interview yesterday suggested so.

According to the Sun, the winger told Cadena Ser yesterday that he would be ‘terminating’ his contract with the Blues, he’s now corrected these comments and claimed these were a result of a mistranslation.

Pedro has now told Chelsea’s official website that an exit from Stamford Bridge isn’t definite this summer, with the Spaniard adding that he still needs to have a ‘conversation’ with the club about his future.

The star also shed more light on the work his foundation is doing in Spain, Pedro’s charitable work is helping to supply several hospitals with vital equipment to help them fight against the Coronavirus.

Here’s what the former Barcelona star had to say on his future:

‘As many people know, my contract is up in May,’ he says, ‘but I still haven’t spoken to the club about whether or not it will be renewed and whether I’ll carry on.

‘I’ve seen loads of messages from Chelsea fans saying goodbye and thanking me for the time I’ve spent here, which I appreciate, but I’d like to tell all the fans simply that my current contract is coming to an end but I still have to talk to the club.

‘I don’t know whether I’ll keep playing here or not. That conversation is still to come. But I have not signed for any other club. I belong to Chelsea. I have a contract. My wish is to be able to stay here but obviously we don’t know what will happen. I have to speak to the club and let’s see what happens.’

Pedro has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season, with the signing of Christian Pulisic and emergence of Callum Hudson-Odoi – the Spaniard’s minutes have dropped.

The veteran winger now plays a less pivotal role for Frank Lampard’s side, should the Blues release the star in the summer?