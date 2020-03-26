Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on Lazio pair Thomas Strakosha and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

Despite an upturn in form following his arrival at the club in November last year, things haven’t gone to plan for Spurs this season.

Prior to the stoppage of fixtures to the coronavirus crisis, Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League, while as things stand, they are down in eighth place in the Premier League table and are seven points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot.

Injuries have hurt them with the likes of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Heung Min-Son and others all spending time on the sidelines for treatment, and so that has restricted Mourinho’s options, particularly in recent weeks which led to the slump.

In turn, it can arguably be expected that they will try and strengthen the squad this summer, with BBC Sport noting that Mourinho himself has stressed the need for a more balanced squad next season.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Tottenham are said to be looking at Lazio duo Strakosha and Milinkovic-Savic, in what would be a double swoop for a talented pair.

Strakosha, 25, has firmly established himself as the number one choice at the Stadio Olimpico, has proven to be a largely reliable and consistent performer between the posts and so he could be seen as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, who turns 34 in December.

Meanwhile, Michel Vorm’s current contract expires this summer, and so that would leave Paulo Gazzaniga as the only back-up option at the club too.

As for Milinkovic-Savic, the 25-year-old has bagged five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances so far this season, as he continues to show his quality and suggest that a big move could be inevitable in his career.

Given his physicality, agility, defensive qualities and threat in the final third, he’s arguably an ideal fit for the Premier League and so it’s no surprise that Tottenham are being linked, although the report above suggests that they will likely face competition for the Serbian international’s signature.