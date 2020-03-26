Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Diego Godin.

Currently valued at €10 million according to Transfermarkt, the Uruguayan international joined the Nerazzurri from Atletico Madrid last summer and has made 25 appearances across all competitions so far, providing an assist against Udinese during the start of this season.

Godin had been linked to Manchester United lately with Calciomercato claiming that the Red Devils were interested in signing him.

A recent report from the Mirror claims that Tottenham are interested in signing the 34-year-old as well. Godin hasn’t been much of a regular for Inter and with the likes of Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni. However, provided Skriniar departs, there’s a good chance of the Uruguayan international receiving some game time under Antonio Conte.

The addition of Godin would undoubtedly help either of Man United or Spurs due to his experience. However, it seems pretty unlikely he will receive much game time under either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Jose Mourinho.