Former Liverpool star Emile Heskey has named Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as someone who could be an ideal signing for the club’s needs.

The former England international is clearly a big fan of Ruiz, describing the 23-year-old as “phenomenal” after his remarkable rise in Serie A.

It would certainly be intriguing to see Ruiz in the Premier League, and he was recently linked as a target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp by Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Liverpool were having a superb season until football had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, and it’s hard to see many players who could strengthen them whenever the next transfer window comes along.

Still, Heskey makes a good point about Ruiz’s talent and how central midfield might, at a stretch, be something LFC could consider as a slight area of concern, largely due to the age of most of their options there at the moment.

“Fabian Ruiz looks like a phenomenal player and Liverpool’s midfield is an area that needs strengthening a little bit with it ageing,” Heskey told GentingBet, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“A player like that would be good for Liverpool. Someone who can drive from the midfield, someone who can create stuff – he is a player that I’m sure Liverpool would love to have.”