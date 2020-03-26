Erling Haaland’s father has hinted that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t backed enough to sign his son.

The Norwegian striker has been one of the revelations of the season thanks to his impressive performances with Red Bull Salzburg and now Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has so far netted 40 goals while providing nine assists in only 33 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Manchester United chief Ed Woodward talking with super agent

The youngster’s impressive spell at Salzburg attracted attention from several clubs including Manchester United but a report from Mundo Deportivo claimed that they didn’t want to sign him because of their relationship with his agent Mino Raiola.

However, Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, has hinted that Solskjaer was interested in signing him but wasn’t backed enough. As quoted by Goal.com, the former Man City player told TV2: “You never know how it would go in other clubs. It may well have been good, too. We’ll never get an answer to that. But we are very happy with the clubs he has been in.

“You have to go to a club where the whole club wants you, not just the coach. I think that’s the most important thing, in addition to how the club has been over the last five or ten years and what direction they’ve taken.”

Haaland eventually joined Borussia Dortmund in January and has made a terrific start there, amassing 12 goals and two assists in only 11 appearances across all competitions so far. Man United have some pretty good forwards in Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood but the addition of the Norwegian international would’ve bolstered their attack.

However, you never know when the Red Devils might try to sign him again.