Liverpool are reportedly rivalling Manchester City and other top clubs for the potential transfer of Valencia starlet Ferran Torres as they monitor his situation at the La Liga club.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who also state that Spanish media have claimed Torres’ release clause could be as high as €90million, even though the Mirror’s report questions how likely that is given the age at which he signed his current contract.

Of course, Spanish clubs have to be careful as they are required to include release clauses in all contracts, and it can sometimes be the case that highly rated youngsters get huge fees inserted into their deals even before they’ve actually made a name for themselves.

Torres looks another huge talent who clearly has a big future ahead of him, and Liverpool would do well to get him in, even if it did require paying big money.

The 20-year-old could be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side, though the Mirror’s report makes it clear the Reds could face plenty of competition for his signature.

They list Man City as being another of his admirers, and it makes sense that Pep Guardiola might also be eager to work with this superb Spanish talent.

Liverpool and City have been the major players in the Premier League in recent times, so a signing like this could well tip the next title race or two in the favour of the team who gets him.