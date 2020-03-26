As many as five Premier League clubs are being linked with a move for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, as reported by Birmingham Live.

The report cites Le 10 Sport in linking Wolves with the Frenchman, but they face stern competition to capture his signature. Birmingham Live also report that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are thought to be interested in the player, when the next transfer window opens.

Sanson has impressed this season, scoring five and assisting four goals from midfield in the French league. The 25-year-old is a creative player, that enjoys dictating play with the ball at his feet. He has been praised by those involved with Ligue 1, but he may be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

His form has reportedly seen Marseille rate their midfielder at £30m though, meaning he won’t be available on the cheap.

The above report also cites Everton and West Ham in being linked with Sanson over the past twelve months, so it appears that all eyes are on the Frenchman.

This transfer story is one to keep close eyes on, as developments will likely unravel over the coming months.