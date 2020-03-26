Former Chelsea man Gustavo Poyet heaped praise on Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan international will be joining the Blues in the summer for a transfer fee of €40 million which could rise to €44 million according to Ajax’s official website.

Poyet praised Ziyech’s impact on his team’s attack and said that he is someone who could give the crowd something to be excited about. As quoted by Goal.com, the former Uruguayan international said: “I thought last year he was outstanding, every time he got the ball you thought something would happen with creating chances and scoring goals. He is more direct but he always tries to affect the offensive play of the team which is exciting for people. When people go to watch football, they pay to watch teams win but also see something special.

“I think he is that kind of player to bring something to excite people in the stands to get people buying tickets. I was very surprised at the situation where he signs four days after January for next season. I couldn’t get it around my head but people have forgotten about his signing. In January, people thought Pedro, Willian and [Olivier] Giroud were going to have an exciting new player to come in.”

Ziyech has been in fine form for Ajax this season so far, scoring eight goals while providing 21 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. The 27-year-old will provide a lot of creativity to Chelsea and he is someone who has to capability to become a key player under Frank Lampard.

His addition to the Blues’ squad would help them finish in the top four of the Premier League and contend for other silverware. Having impressed with Ajax, it will be interesting to see how well Ziyech does in England.