Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach Jan Achterberg hailed Alisson for his impact on the team.

The Brazilian keeper has established himself as one of the best keepers in the world thanks to his impressive performances over the past few seasons. Since joining Liverpool from Roma, Alisson has made 79 appearances across all competitions, keeping 41 clean sheets.

SEE MORE: Liverpool tipped to beat Man United to €130m transfer but on one major condition

Achterberg heaped praise on the 27-year-old for his fearlessness and his role in the team’s attacking play. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, their goalkeeping coach said: “He is a goalie who has no fear – if he does something, he sticks to his decision. In his mind, he knows what to do and he doesn’t hesitate. That is natural goalkeeping, having no fear, reading the game and deciding.

“If Ali receives the ball, he is always looking to counter and restart the game quickly, in keeping with our way of playing. Mo [Salah] and Ali have had eye contact, they’re looking at each other, and Ali knows he has made the move and then has the quality to put the ball out into his path.

“When Ali cuts a corner or cross out, the first thing he is looking at is if there is the possibility of a quick restart with a throw or a side-volley. One of his big strengths is to stay calm in the high-pressure moments and making what look like natural, easy decisions, but they’re not easy because you always need perfect solutions and decisions. It’s a quality he has.”

This season, Alisson has kept 14 clean sheets for Liverpool in 28 matches across all competitions. However, we would’ve seen a lot more of him if not for the few injuries he sustained. His absence was very much felt during Liverpool’s 2-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Anfield as Adrian produced a pretty forgettable performance during extra-time.

If the games resume, Jurgen Klopp will be expecting Alisson to produce some pretty good performances to help Liverpool win the Premier League