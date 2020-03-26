Manchester United are hoping that they have done enough to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham ahead of Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports’ journalist James Cooper.

As per the same report, the Red Devils have been tracking the Birmingham City midfielder for ‘months in the making’, with the player recently visiting the club’s training ground with his parents.

United have been putting down the foundations to try and sign Bellingham, who has impressed fans up and down the country with his performances this season. The 16-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Championship outfit, adapting to senior level incredibly quickly.

As reported by the Daily Mail, he is said to be a priority for the Red Devils, and has a £30m price-tag despite still being so young.

His form has also caught the eye of Bundesliga side Dortmund, with United recognising that demand for the teenager will be high, as per the Sky Sports report above, although it’s added that they are, however, ‘hopeful’ that they have done enough to convince Bellingham to come to Manchester, having identified the player as a ‘prime target’.

This is a transfer that the club have been working on for months in advance. As per Sky Sports, they are clearly determined to not let the young talent fall through their cracks either and so it remains to be seen if they can secure his signature this summer.

Given the signings of the likes of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer, coupled with the arrivals of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes who have their peak years still ahead of them, Bellingham appears to fit the mould in terms of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer strategy as he looks to build a long-term plan at Old Trafford.

Time will tell if they can indeed get a deal over the line though to add another top young talent to the United ranks.