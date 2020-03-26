Leicester City are reportedly looking at Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne, in case they lose Ricardo Pereira in the next transfer window.

According to Sport (via Leicester Mercury), the club have been keeping tabs on the Belgian, as a contingency plan. Castagne has predominantly been utilised on a rotational basis for the Serie A side this season, featuring in just fourteen league games.

Ideally, the club would prefer to keep hold of Pereira, whose contract doesn’t expire until 2023. However, they are wary of potential interest, given his consistency over the past couple of seasons.

The 26-year-old arrived from Porto back in 2018, establishing himself as a key starter under Claude Puel and then Brendan Rodgers. Pereira has grown to become a fan favourite at the King Power, and also one of the Premier League’s best performing right-backs.

As cited by the Leicester Mercury, the club will have no intentions in letting the defender leave this summer, but they do have plans in place, should the worst happen.

Pereira was actually ruled out for the rest of the season earlier in March, after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament. Whilst transfer rumours may start to pick up, the defender’s only focus will be getting back to full fitness.